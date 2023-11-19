Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $537.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors
In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Read More
