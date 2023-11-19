Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $537.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.