Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £380.16 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,584 ($19.45) per share, with a total value of £380.16 ($466.85).
Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Liam Condon purchased 27 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,516 ($18.62) per share, with a total value of £409.32 ($502.66).
Johnson Matthey Trading Up 0.5 %
Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,524 ($18.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,571 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,695.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.33, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,384 ($29.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
