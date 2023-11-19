Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £380.16 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Liam Condon purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,584 ($19.45) per share, with a total value of £380.16 ($466.85).

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 18th, Liam Condon purchased 27 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,516 ($18.62) per share, with a total value of £409.32 ($502.66).

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 0.5 %

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,524 ($18.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,571 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,695.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.33, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,384 ($29.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JMAT shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 1,650 ($20.26) in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,130 ($26.16).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

