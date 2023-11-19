Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.39.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

