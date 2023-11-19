John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 11,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $411.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $426.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

