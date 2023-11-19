John S. Hollinsworth Sells 92,500 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -346.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

