Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo Sells 63,000 Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.86), for a total value of £44,100 ($54,156.94).

Sylvania Platinum Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SLP opened at GBX 70.40 ($0.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.93. The stock has a market cap of £185.19 million, a PE ratio of 502.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.53. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 15.92.

Sylvania Platinum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.00. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is currently 11,428.57%.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

