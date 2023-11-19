J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.06%. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

JJSF stock opened at $166.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.58. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $133.27 and a twelve month high of $177.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.80 and a 200-day moving average of $160.43.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 260.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 49.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

