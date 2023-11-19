Jefferies Financial Group Trims ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Target Price to $8.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ZIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $915.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

