Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 620 ($7.61) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 414.40 ($5.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 473.20 ($5.81). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 416.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 418.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Patrick André bought 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £24,209.92 ($29,730.96). Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

