Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $80.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSN. Bank of America raised Parsons from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Parsons Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsons has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 81.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 37.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 5.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 536,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

