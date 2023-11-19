James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

JHX opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $998.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

