J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.27 Per Share

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC’s previous dividend of $0.96. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SMJ opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.50) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.37. J. Smart & Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 108 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 177 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of £48.74 million, a PE ratio of 3,062.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.
About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC
