J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.27 Per Share

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC’s previous dividend of $0.96. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SMJ opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.50) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.37. J. Smart & Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 108 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 177 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of £48.74 million, a PE ratio of 3,062.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.

Get J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC alerts:

About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

Receive News & Ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.