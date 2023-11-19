ITT (NYSE:ITT) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Shares of ITT opened at $108.07 on Thursday. ITT has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $109.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

