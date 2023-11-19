iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Trimmed by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.