Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Short Interest Up 6.4% in October

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,400 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 749,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

LUNR opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $136.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 1,887.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,412 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

