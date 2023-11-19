Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $50.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.81 on Thursday. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.70 billion, a PE ratio of -109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

