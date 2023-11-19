Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Releases Earnings Results

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

Intchains Group Price Performance

Intchains Group stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Intchains Group has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intchains Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

