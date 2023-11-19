Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $178.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $146.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $142.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.17. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $77.12 and a 12-month high of $158.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

