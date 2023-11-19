Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells 4,505 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $183,984.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,125 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $127,250.00.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
ZG stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 1.80. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
