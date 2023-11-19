Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 3,141 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $957.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $869.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $856.89. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $599.42 and a 1-year high of $1,013.08.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. UBS Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.