Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 89,800 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $2,305,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,324 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,337.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,113 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,212,670.20.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,322 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.96.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $2,201,896.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,486 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $1,717,367.82.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 125,223 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,309,643.89.

On Friday, September 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 140,364 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $3,822,111.72.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,737,104.00.

Shares of IOT opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

