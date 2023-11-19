Insider Selling: Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Insider Sells $664,996.80 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total value of $664,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,548.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE:R opened at $106.38 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.44.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 62.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

