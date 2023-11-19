Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $117,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,685.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $113,400.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $155,880.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.7 %

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

