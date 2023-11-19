Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Director Sells $572,000.00 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QuinStreet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of QNST opened at $10.93 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $596.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on QNST. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.