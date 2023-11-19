Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Director Sells $572,000.00 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
QuinStreet Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of QNST opened at $10.93 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $596.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
