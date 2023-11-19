Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells 1,704 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

