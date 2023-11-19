Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CFO Sells $578,816.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 208.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 26.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.