Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,856,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,975,918.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Wednesday, September 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 65,653 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $16,773,028.44.

On Monday, September 18th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $274.01 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $287.00. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.80 and a 200-day moving average of $242.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.