Insider Selling: Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director Sells 3,942 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $37,882.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,420 shares in the company, valued at $965,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 740.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

