Insider Selling: Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Major Shareholder Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,219,972 shares in the company, valued at $254,664,629. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alberta Lp Wengen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $1,389,513.00.

Laureate Education Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.71. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Laureate Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAUR. Morgan Stanley raised Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Laureate Education by 27.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3,470.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 437,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 425,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after buying an additional 266,775 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Laureate Education by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 574,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 328,136 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

