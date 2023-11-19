Insider Selling: GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Major Shareholder Sells 4,527 Shares of Stock

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $36,940.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 2,303 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $20,335.49.

On Friday, November 10th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,854 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $16,426.44.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $20.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENK. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $4,984,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $6,987,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $6,315,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $5,097,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $3,398,000.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Further Reading

