Insider Selling: Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CTO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFNGet Free Report) CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,265.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Groman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 17th, Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $45,450.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 19th, Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $45,350.00.

Enfusion Price Performance

ENFN opened at $9.99 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Enfusion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 783.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enfusion from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enfusion from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

