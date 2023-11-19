Insider Selling: Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CTO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,265.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Groman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $45,450.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $45,350.00.

Enfusion Price Performance

ENFN opened at $9.99 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Enfusion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 783.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enfusion from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enfusion from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

