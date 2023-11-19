Insider Selling: CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CFO Sells 1,064 Shares of Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $78.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,919,000 after buying an additional 109,590 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.