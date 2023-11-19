Insider Selling: Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Major Shareholder Sells $738,402.95 in Stock

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $738,402.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at $371,504,777.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $21.64 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 87,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,279,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,849,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,689,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.