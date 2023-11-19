Insider Buying: Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Senior Officer Buys 165,000 Shares of Stock

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Terry Brian Kuiper bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$41,250.00.

CVE:SDI opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24. Stampede Drilling Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Stampede Drilling Inc provides drilling rig services for the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services in southeast Saskatchewan and Alberta; and operational management services in the United States. It operates a fleet of telescopic double drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

