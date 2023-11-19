Insider Buying: Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Senior Officer Buys 165,000 Shares of Stock

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Terry Brian Kuiper bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$41,250.00.
Stampede Drilling Stock Performance
CVE:SDI opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24. Stampede Drilling Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.42.
Stampede Drilling Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stampede Drilling
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Stampede Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stampede Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.