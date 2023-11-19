Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Buys $627,125.00 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) Director Eric Andersen acquired 50,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $627,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,658,981 shares in the company, valued at $20,737,262.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

MACK opened at $12.82 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $183.58 million, a PE ratio of -128.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

