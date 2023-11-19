Insider Buying: Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Acquires £150.87 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Chris Birch bought 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150.87 ($185.28).

Harworth Group Price Performance

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.33) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.22. The stock has a market cap of £349.95 million, a PE ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 0.69. Harworth Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.58). The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a GBX 0.44 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.