Insider Buying: Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Major Shareholder Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hamilton Investments, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $16.35.
Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile
