Insider Buying: Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Major Shareholder Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hamilton Investments, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

See Also

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

