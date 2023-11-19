Insider Buying: Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) CEO Purchases 1,567,515 Shares of Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 1,567,515 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,664,775.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

FBIO stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

