Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,451,000.

Shares of BDEC opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

