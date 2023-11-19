Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Buys £66,000 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.11) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($81,051.21).

Byron Elmer Grote also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inchcape alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Byron Elmer Grote purchased 4,000 shares of Inchcape stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 719 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,760 ($35,318.68).

Inchcape Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON INCH opened at GBX 666.50 ($8.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.89. Inchcape plc has a 52-week low of GBX 636 ($7.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.34). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 708.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 751.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on INCH shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($13.32) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.96) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on Inchcape

Inchcape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.