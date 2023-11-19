Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $89,411.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 33,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,464,175.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,982,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,341,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $89,411.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 189,802 shares of company stock worth $12,335,114 and have sold 13,589 shares worth $814,767. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 249.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after buying an additional 568,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 134.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 297,369 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Impinj by 40.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 292,470 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 153.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 292,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter.

PI stock opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

