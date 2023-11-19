IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) & Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Head to Head Review

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenpro Capital and IBEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $3.67 million 2.02 -$6.35 million N/A N/A IBEX $523.12 million 0.62 $31.58 million $1.34 13.48

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

1.0% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of IBEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital 83.61% 22.38% 18.20% IBEX 4.90% 24.61% 11.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Greenpro Capital and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A IBEX 0 3 3 0 2.50

IBEX has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.66%. Given IBEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Summary

IBEX beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

