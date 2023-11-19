i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Price Down 3.9% on Analyst Downgrade

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. i3 Verticals traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.51. 50,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 139,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IIIV. KeyCorp dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IIIV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
i3 Verticals Trading Down 2.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.47 million, a P/E ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 1.40.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than i3 Verticals
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.