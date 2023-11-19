i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Price Down 3.9% on Analyst Downgrade

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. i3 Verticals traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.51. 50,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 139,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IIIV. KeyCorp dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,894,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,067,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 937,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.47 million, a P/E ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 1.40.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

