Humana (NYSE:HUM) Trading Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $593.00 to $575.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Humana traded as low as $496.04 and last traded at $497.79. Approximately 792,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,144,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $512.91.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 447,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after purchasing an additional 92,601 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Humana by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

