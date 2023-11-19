Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Lowered to $18.00 at UBS Group

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.04.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

HST opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,211,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,313,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,576,000 after purchasing an additional 310,079 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.