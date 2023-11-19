Hill & Smith’s (HILS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,910 ($23.46) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 2,000 ($24.56) to GBX 2,100 ($25.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hill & Smith presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,802.50 ($22.14).

Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 1,870 ($22.96) on Wednesday. Hill & Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,118 ($13.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,910 ($23.46). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,703.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,600.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,337.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,663 ($20.42) per share, with a total value of £149,670 ($183,802.04). Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

