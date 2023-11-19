Head-To-Head Review: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) versus ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ENDRA Life Sciences and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 CONMED 0 1 5 0 2.83

ENDRA Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 573.34%. CONMED has a consensus target price of $126.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.26%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than CONMED.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and CONMED’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$13.18 million ($2.80) -0.35 CONMED $1.05 billion 3.16 -$80.58 million $1.85 58.16

ENDRA Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CONMED. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -211.26% -151.72% CONMED 4.96% 11.46% 3.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CONMED beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.