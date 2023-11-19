Head to Head Analysis: Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Chartwell Retirement Residences pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Chartwell Retirement Residences pays out -1,611.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 279.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Chartwell Retirement Residences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -284.18 Omega Healthcare Investors $878.24 million 8.82 $426.93 million $0.96 32.94

This table compares Chartwell Retirement Residences and Omega Healthcare Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Chartwell Retirement Residences. Chartwell Retirement Residences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chartwell Retirement Residences and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chartwell Retirement Residences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Omega Healthcare Investors 2 6 4 0 2.17

Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus target price of $32.89, indicating a potential upside of 4.03%. Given Chartwell Retirement Residences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chartwell Retirement Residences is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Chartwell Retirement Residences and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A Omega Healthcare Investors 27.22% 6.14% 2.48%

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Chartwell Retirement Residences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is the largest operator in Canada, serving over 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

