HC Wainwright Weighs in on Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on YMAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.66. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

