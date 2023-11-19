HC Wainwright Comments on EMX Royalty Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Shares of CVE:EMX opened at C$2.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$248.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.80. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.18 and a 1-year high of C$2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

